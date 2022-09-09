Dheeraj Dhoopar Reveals Son’s Name On ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

The much-awaited grand premiere of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ witnessed the top celebrities put their best foot forward to impress judges and fans with flamboyant performances. Filled with excitement, fun, and loads of drama the opening episodes have been grander and more glamorous than ever. Doubling the entertainment quotient, the upcoming weekend’s episode promises to be more exciting, especially for the fans of television’s heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar.

The actor will be seen revealing the name of his newly born baby on the stage for the very first time. Dhoopar gets emotional while sharing how difficult it is to leave his less-than-a-month-old baby at home and go to work. From rehearsing for 12 hours straight despite injuries to not being able to spend much time with their loved ones, contestants are having a tough time.

When asked how difficult it is to leave a month-old baby at home and come for late-night rehearsals and shoot Dhoopar shares, “There are no words to describe it! Today, I am standing here, it is just because of the women in my life, especially my wife. They are the unseen heroes of my story. I come here and perform with a smile knowing that everything at home is being taken care of. I wouldn't be here without my family’s support. I salute each one of them for being there with us all the time.”

Nodding with Dhoopar, judge Madhuri Dixit says, “I completely agree with you. I still remember when I started my journey as a judge with ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, I used to leave my kids back in the US to shoot here for four months. It was very difficult, but I had my whole family behind supporting me so that I could do what I wanted to do.”