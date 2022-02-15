Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Says Intimacy Is Not The Selling Point In 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone also emphasised that the Shakun Batra directorial has a lot more to it than just intimacy. 'Gehraiyaan' was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th.

Deepika Padukone Says Intimacy Is Not The Selling Point In 'Gehraiyaan'
Actress Deepika Padukone Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:25 pm

'Gehraiyaan,' starring actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has received mixed reviews from the public and critics. While some have praised the film, others have called Shakun Batra's direction a "waste of time." Throughout it all, the intimacy shown in the film has gotten a lot of attention. Padukone and Chaturvedi had numerous daring and hot sequences in the film.

Deepika Padukone has now spoken out about the intimate scenes in the film. According to a report by News18, Padukone told TellyChakkar that closeness isn't the film's selling point and that there's more to the movie than that. “I mean, intimacy is something which has been discussed now. At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film," she said.

Related stories

Five Bollywood Films To Watch After ‘Gehraiyaan’ To Understand Relationships Better

'Gehraiyaan' Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Shines In The Indepth But Boring Drama

7 Films On Infidelity Which Are A Must Watch Before Seeing 'Gehraiyaan'

Padukone also discussed her collaborations with Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. She called her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars ‘friends for life’.

“For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film. Apart from that, it is also the experience of working with Shakun. At a personal level just getting to know these people and their incredible experience and also the time we spent on the sets interacting while making the film is my personal takeaway. I think I have made friends for life," said Padukone.

Actress Kangana Ranaut earlier took to Social media to criticise Deepika Padukone's film for its intimacy. The actor also linked the movie to pornography and wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi Gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it)."

Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films have jointly produced 'Gehraiyaan'. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Deepika Padukone Shakun Batra Bollywood Bollywood Actor Intimacy Indian Film Industry Film Industry India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Creativity From Chaos: How Anti CAA-NRC Protests Inspired Art

Creativity From Chaos: How Anti CAA-NRC Protests Inspired Art

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Turn Hosts, ‘Fan Favourite’ Category Added To The Ceremony

Rahul Vaidya Jokes That He Wants A Baby ‘Tomorrow’, Disha Parmar Says 'We Should Wait'

Javed Ali Says He Is Getting Many Offers Post Success Of His Song 'Srivalli'

Has Shah Rukh Khan Become A Soft Target For Trolls Online?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?