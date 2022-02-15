Deepika Padukone Says Intimacy Is Not The Selling Point In 'Gehraiyaan'

'Gehraiyaan,' starring actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has received mixed reviews from the public and critics. While some have praised the film, others have called Shakun Batra's direction a "waste of time." Throughout it all, the intimacy shown in the film has gotten a lot of attention. Padukone and Chaturvedi had numerous daring and hot sequences in the film.

Deepika Padukone has now spoken out about the intimate scenes in the film. According to a report by News18, Padukone told TellyChakkar that closeness isn't the film's selling point and that there's more to the movie than that. “I mean, intimacy is something which has been discussed now. At no point was it that intimacy is the selling point for the film. Hopefully, the audience will realize it after watching the film. Intimacy is only there to be true to the characters and their journey and to be true to the fact that these are real characters and real relationships and real emotions. And one of the things to show is intimacy and not the only thing in the film," she said.

Padukone also discussed her collaborations with Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. She called her 'Gehraiyaan' co-stars ‘friends for life’.

“For me as a professional, as an actor, some of the scenes performed with these actors are the biggest takeaways from the film. Apart from that, it is also the experience of working with Shakun. At a personal level just getting to know these people and their incredible experience and also the time we spent on the sets interacting while making the film is my personal takeaway. I think I have made friends for life," said Padukone.

Actress Kangana Ranaut earlier took to Social media to criticise Deepika Padukone's film for its intimacy. The actor also linked the movie to pornography and wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi Gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it)."

Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films have jointly produced 'Gehraiyaan'. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th.