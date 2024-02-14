Darasing Khurana, ever since he entered showbiz, has represented India globally on various platforms. In fact, he has been a guiding force for the youth by empowering them in more ways than one. Now adding to it, he has now been appointed as the Commonwealth Year Of Youth Champion 2024. With the latest feat, he has become the first Asian and the second person in the world to hold the title along with Prince Edward of the UK.
He was officially appointed for the post by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC. Talking about him, the dignitary said, "With your exceptional commitment to youth development and empowerment the Commonwealth is confident that your voice will resonate with young people across borders and inspire positive change. Your dedication to this cause aligns perfectly with the values of the Commonwealth and we believe that your influential voice and advocacy will greatly contribute to the success of our endeavours during the Year of Youth."
Advertisement
With undertaking the title, Darasing Khurana will be required to provide informed and targeted messaging to governments, youth organisations, the private sector and the general public. He would be the high-profile spokesperson, who would be instrumental in guiding and promoting youth development and empowerment across the Commonwealth. Throughout his tenure, he would collaborate closely with key stakeholders, participate in significant events, thereby aiding in shaping the future of youth in the Commonwealth member countries.
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, Darasing bagged the Mister India International title in 2017. Since then, he has been working for the betterment of the youth. He is also the brand ambassador of DATRI, world’s second largest blood stem cell donors’ registry, and the founder of Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation to provide affordable mental health care to people. He is also known to work with UNICEF India as a youth advocate.