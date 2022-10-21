Mr India International Darasing Khurana To Make His Bollywood Debut With 'Kaagaz 2'

Darasing Khurana won international glory when he represented India at the Mr International pageant after bagging the title of Mister India International 2017. Since then, he has been working as a model and also as a philanthropist, being a top name in the modelling and pageantry world in not just India but globally. And guess what? He is all set to make his Bollywood debut and that too in a grand way.

Darasing will be making his Hindi debut with Bollywood legends Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik in ‘Kaagaz 2’. A source close to the development tells Outlook, "Darasing has a very strong screen presence and the makers of Kaagaz 2 felt he fit the role perfectly that they had for him in mind. He plays an IMA cadet and he has been impressing the whole team with his potential."

Well, we cannot wait to see how his Bollywood debut pans out!

Meanwhile, the model-turned-actor has been shooting in Dehradun with the team of ‘Kaagaz 2’, which tells the story of the right to life and personal liberty of a common man which is snatched in protests and rallies by blocking their movement. The film also features Darshan Kumaar alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik.

For those caught unaware, earlier this year, Darasing made his film debut with the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange which also marked the debut of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu and earned acclaim for his portrayal. He starred alongside Punjabi legends like Gurpreet Guggi and Upasana Singh in the film.

Coming to 'Kaagaz', the first installment, written and directed by Satish Kaushik, featured Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar with Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles.