Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
CW Cancels 'Batwoman' After Three Seasons

Filmmaker Caroline Dries announced that there won’t be a next season to ‘Batwoman’. The show started with actress Ruby Rose as the lead character and after the first season moved over to actress Javicia Leslie.

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:01 pm

‘Batwoman’ has been cancelled by The CW after three seasons, series showrunner Caroline Dries announced on Saturday. Dries shared the news on Twitter.

“Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you (sic)," she wrote.

‘Batwoman’, based on DC comics characters, premiered on The CW in 2019, with Ruby Rose in the lead, but she exited after the first season. She later claimed that unsafe working conditions led to her exit, as well as issues with co-star Dougray Scott.

Actor Javicia Leslie was roped in as a new character to take over the role of Batwoman. The show also featured Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan.

Dries also served as the executive producer on the series along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions as well as Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash, and James Patrick Stoteraux.

Warner Bros Television was the studio behind the project.

[With Inputs From PTI]

