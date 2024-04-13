Art & Entertainment

Chris Farley Biopic In The Works With Josh Gad

A film on legendary American comedian Chris Farley is in development with actor-filmmaker Josh Gad as the director.

Advertisement

People.com
Josh Gad Photo: People.com
info_icon

A film on legendary American comedian Chris Farley is in development with actor-filmmaker Josh Gad as the director.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser will star as Farley in the project, which is "Saturday Night Live!" creator Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway video banner.

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber will pen the screenplay, based on the New York Times best-selling biography "The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts by Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby".

Farley was best known for his energetic and physical comedy style, and rose to fame as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" in the early 1990s, where he created memorable characters like 'Matt Foley, Motivational Speaker'.

Advertisement

He then transitioned to films and starred in movies like "Tommy Boy" and "Black Sheep", before his untimely death due a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

The project, which will mark Gad’s directorial debut, has the blessing of the Farley family.

Gad is best known for starring in Broadway musicals like "Book of Mormon" and "Gutenberg!", as well as movies like "Frozen", "Beauty and the Beast" and "Murder on the Orient Express".

Hauser’s film credits include “Richard Jewell”, “I, Tonya” and “Cruella”. He earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role in the 2022 miniseries “Black Bird” opposite Taron Egerton.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch