Canadian Actor-Filmmaker Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers Returns TFCA Award Protesting Censored Pro-Palestine Speech

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers returned her Toronto Film Critics Association award after a statement supporting Palestine was removed from her acceptance speech at the gala.
TFCA president Johanna Schneller said the edit was for timing, not politics, but stepped down amid the controversy.
The move sparked resignations and debate, with TFCA representative Brian D. Johnson saying new steps will allow winners to approve pre-recorded speeches before broadcast.
Canadian actor and filmmaker Elle‑Máijá Tailfeathers has returned her award from the Toronto Film Critics Association after learning that part of her acceptance speech was removed during the group’s annual awards gala in Toronto. Tailfeathers had been honoured with the award for Best Supporting Performance in a Canadian Film for her role in Sweet Angel Baby (2024), directed by Melanie Oates. The ceremony took place on March 2.
As she couldn’t attend the event in person, Tailfeathers submitted a pre-recorded video message. Alongside her gratitude to collaborators and the film’s team, the speech included a brief expression of solidarity with Palestinians.
Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ Response To The Censorship
In the original recording she said, “My heart continues to be with the people of Palestine who are experiencing this ongoing genocide and thank you to anyone in this industry who’s been brave enough to say anything.”
The line above was removed in the version shown during the awards ceremony. After discovering the omission, Tailfeathers wrote to members of the critics' association and announced that she would return the award. In her message she described the decision to edit her speech as an act of censorship:
“A choice was made to neutralise and censor my words with the paternalistic excuse that I somehow needed protection from my own words,” she wrote.
She continued, “This is deeply troubling. The TFCA Awards are a celebration of cinematic expression and censorship is the enemy of expression. I am profoundly disgusted and ashamed by such an act of censorship. Neutrality is a form of violence; the choice to be apolitical is political. I cannot, in good conscience, accept this award now that it has been tainted by censorship.”
Toronto Film Critics Association Responds
In response, TFCA president Johanna Schneller said the speech had been shortened for logistical reasons rather than political ones. She added that the same approach had been applied to several acceptance messages in order to keep the ceremony within its scheduled duration.
“We were proud to recognise her work, which was both deserving and meaningful,” Schneller said in a statement. “Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ speech, along with those of other recipients, was shortened to maintain the timing of the awards show. That decision was mine as president, and in light of this outcome, I will be tendering my resignation.”
Schneller also expressed that the association encourages winners to share their full remarks on personal platforms. “Film is a powerful space for dialog, reflection and human connection,” she said. “Recognising and celebrating the work of all artists is essential in fostering a cultural landscape that values diverse perspectives, histories and lived experiences.”
Mass Resignations Among The Members Of The TFCA
The incident has prompted wider discussion within the organization. In total, more than a dozen members are reported to have left the association, many expressing concern that the editing of Tailfeathers’ speech undermined artistic expression. Several members including Kelly Boutsalis and former Toronto International Film Festival programmer Norm Wilner. Critics such as Radheyan Simonpillai, Sarah‑Tai Black, Kathleen Newman‑Bremang, Adam Nayman and Saffron Maeve were also among those who resigned.
In a later email communication, TFCA representative Brian D. Johnson Mullen said members of the group “unanimously embrace freedom of speech.” He added that the association plans to introduce a new policy allowing award winners to review and approve any pre-recorded speeches before they are broadcast at future ceremonies.