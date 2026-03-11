Canadian Actor-Filmmaker Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers Returns TFCA Award Protesting Censored Pro-Palestine Speech

TFCA president Johanna Schneller mentioned that Tailfeathers’ speech was shortened “to maintain the timing of the awards show,” not for political reasons. She later stepped down alongside others, while the association says it will adopt new steps to prevent future censorship.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Actor-Filmmaker Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers
Actor-Filmmaker Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers returned her Toronto Film Critics Association award after a statement supporting Palestine was removed from her acceptance speech at the gala.

  • TFCA president Johanna Schneller said the edit was for timing, not politics, but stepped down amid the controversy.

  • The move sparked resignations and debate, with TFCA representative Brian D. Johnson saying new steps will allow winners to approve pre-recorded speeches before broadcast.

Canadian actor and filmmaker Elle‑Máijá Tailfeathers has returned her award from the Toronto Film Critics Association after learning that part of her acceptance speech was removed during the group’s annual awards gala in Toronto. Tailfeathers had been honoured with the award for Best Supporting Performance in a Canadian Film for her role in Sweet Angel Baby (2024), directed by Melanie Oates. The ceremony took place on March 2.

As she couldn’t attend the event in person, Tailfeathers submitted a pre-recorded video message. Alongside her gratitude to collaborators and the film’s team, the speech included a brief expression of solidarity with Palestinians.

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ Response To The Censorship

In the original recording she said, “My heart continues to be with the people of Palestine who are experiencing this ongoing genocide and thank you to anyone in this industry who’s been brave enough to say anything.”

The line above was removed in the version shown during the awards ceremony. After discovering the omission, Tailfeathers wrote to members of the critics' association and announced that she would return the award. In her message she described the decision to edit her speech as an act of censorship:

Related Content
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Oscars 2026 - All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards - Instagram
Oscars 2026: Where And Where To Watch, Nominations, Host, All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards
Alia Bhatt on BAFTA 2026 red carpet - X/BAFTA
BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Greets The Audience With A ‘Namaskar’, Her Hindi Speech Wins Hearts
Bobby Deol's Bandar gets release date - Instagram
Bandar Release Date Out: Anurag Kashyap's Film With Bobby Deol To Hit Theatres In May
Related Content

“A choice was made to neutralise and censor my words with the paternalistic excuse that I somehow needed protection from my own words,” she wrote.

She continued, “This is deeply troubling. The TFCA Awards are a celebration of cinematic expression and censorship is the enemy of expression. I am profoundly disgusted and ashamed by such an act of censorship. Neutrality is a form of violence; the choice to be apolitical is political. I cannot, in good conscience, accept this award now that it has been tainted by censorship.”

Toronto Film Critics Association Responds

In response, TFCA president Johanna Schneller said the speech had been shortened for logistical reasons rather than political ones. She added that the same approach had been applied to several acceptance messages in order to keep the ceremony within its scheduled duration.

“We were proud to recognise her work, which was both deserving and meaningful,” Schneller said in a statement. “Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ speech, along with those of other recipients, was shortened to maintain the timing of the awards show. That decision was mine as president, and in light of this outcome, I will be tendering my resignation.”

Schneller also expressed that the association encourages winners to share their full remarks on personal platforms. “Film is a powerful space for dialog, reflection and human connection,” she said. “Recognising and celebrating the work of all artists is essential in fostering a cultural landscape that values diverse perspectives, histories and lived experiences.”

Mass Resignations Among The Members Of The TFCA 

The incident has prompted wider discussion within the organization. In total, more than a dozen members are reported to have left the association, many expressing concern that the editing of Tailfeathers’ speech undermined artistic expression. Several members including Kelly Boutsalis and former Toronto International Film Festival programmer Norm Wilner. Critics such as Radheyan Simonpillai, Sarah‑Tai Black, Kathleen Newman‑Bremang, Adam Nayman and Saffron Maeve were also among those who resigned.

In a later email communication, TFCA representative Brian D. Johnson Mullen said members of the group “unanimously embrace freedom of speech.” He added that the association plans to introduce a new policy allowing award winners to review and approve any pre-recorded speeches before they are broadcast at future ceremonies.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Takes Five As PAK Go Nine Down Against BAN In Dhaka

  2. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek In Batting; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  4. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  5. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  4. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  5. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher