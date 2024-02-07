After becoming a household name with her popular act in ‘Riverdale’, actress Camila Mendes is all set to enthral her fans by playing Ana Santos, a broke but ambitious art curator intern from New York. She will soon feature in upcoming Amazon Original movie ‘Upgraded’, and will take her fans to the streets of London in this romantic comedy. Apart from starring in this film, Mendes also dons the hat of an Executive Producer.
Revealing how she felt an instant connection to Ana Santos, Mendes said that she was fully involved in developing her character arc. "What I love most about starring in projects I also get to produce, is having more authority to weigh in on creative choices," she reportedly shared, adding, "I got to develop this script for months and sculpt Ana's character arc in a way that you normally don't get to do when you're solely hired as an actor."
Stating how she shared a similar vision with director Carlson Young for the character, Mendes spoke highly of her collaboration with director Carlson Young.
She said, "I adore Carlson. She's an actress, an actor’s director. What I really loved about working with Carlson was the fact that she knows how to talk to actors, she gives incredible notes and is incredibly collaborative, always open to hearing our thoughts on the scene and the character. It really felt like working with an equal, somebody who respects your process. We were all aiming towards making the best film we could possibly make."
The actress also shared that the film is much more than a typical rom-com, and its main appeal is its timelessness. “We're experimenting with a bunch of genres, it doesn't just fit into one, so there's something for everyone: a little romance, a little comedy and a little workplace drama,” she said.
‘Upgraded’ revolves around Ana Santos (Camila Mendes), who crosses paths with the handsome Will (Archie Renaux) after getting upgraded to first class on a work trip. He mistakes Ana for his boss, and the white lie sets off a glamorous chain of events, including both romance, and opportunity.
Alongside Mendes, ‘Upgraded’ also stars Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei, Lena Olin, Anthony Head and Aimee Carrero in pivotal roles. Directed by Carlson Young, it will premiere on Prime Video on February 9.