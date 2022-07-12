Cameron Diaz Reveals She May Have Unknowingly Smuggled Drugs

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz may have unknowingly smuggled drugs to Morocco.

Opening up about her early days as a model in Paris, the 49-year-old believes she was once used as a "mule" to carry illegal substances in a locked suitcase, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress talked about her struggle to land a job prior to scoring her breakout role in 'The Mask' during an appearance on the 'Second Life' podcast.

"I started working as a catalog model and I got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends," she shared.

"But I was there a full year and didn't work one day. I couldn't book a job to save my life," the mother of one continued to divulge. "Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco - I swear to God." She added: "This was the early '90s, and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my 'costumes' in it. It was before TSA (Transportation Security Administration) or anything like that."

"I'm this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down - this is really unsafe...I told them, I don't know, it's not mine, I've no idea whose it is,' " she added. "That was the only job I got in Paris." Diaz said she eventually left the suitcase with customs officials when she returned to France after the modeling job.

The actress took a long hiatus from acting following the release of her film 'Annie' in 2014 to concentrate on "so many parts of my life that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing." After eight years, the actress has announced she's ready to make her acting comeback for a new Netflix movie titled 'Back In Action' that will reunite her with her 'Annie' co-star Jamie Foxx.

[With Inputs from IANS]