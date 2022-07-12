Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Cameron Diaz Reveals She May Have Unknowingly Smuggled Drugs

In her early days, actress Cameron Diaz believes that she was once used to smuggle drugs to Morocco.

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 2:41 pm

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz may have unknowingly smuggled drugs to Morocco.

Opening up about her early days as a model in Paris, the 49-year-old believes she was once used as a "mule" to carry illegal substances in a locked suitcase, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The actress talked about her struggle to land a job prior to scoring her breakout role in 'The Mask' during an appearance on the 'Second Life' podcast.

"I started working as a catalog model and I got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends," she shared.

"But I was there a full year and didn't work one day. I couldn't book a job to save my life," the mother of one continued to divulge. "Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco - I swear to God." She added: "This was the early '90s, and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my 'costumes' in it. It was before TSA (Transportation Security Administration) or anything like that."

"I'm this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down - this is really unsafe...I told them, I don't know, it's not mine, I've no idea whose it is,' " she added. "That was the only job I got in Paris." Diaz said she eventually left the suitcase with customs officials when she returned to France after the modeling job.

The actress took a long hiatus from acting following the release of her film 'Annie' in 2014 to concentrate on "so many parts of my life that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing." After eight years, the actress has announced she's ready to make her acting comeback for a new Netflix movie titled 'Back In Action' that will reunite her with her 'Annie' co-star Jamie Foxx.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cameron Diaz Jamie Foxx Netflix Back In Action Netflix Film Back In Action Cameron Diaz Comeback Cameron Diaz Retirement Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG