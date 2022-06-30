Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Cameron Diaz Sets Acting Return With Netflix Film 'Back In Action' Co-Starring Jamie Foxx

Former American actress Cameron Diaz is excited to return to the industry with actor Jamie Foxx in 'Back in Action'.

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Wikipedia

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 10:17 am

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement for 'Back In Action', a Netflix film with actor Jamie Foxx.

The project reunites Diaz and Foxx, who worked together on 1999's sports drama 'Any Given Sunday' and 2014's 'Annie' remake, which was Diaz's final film role before "retiring".

Foxx made the announcement on social media, where he posted audio of him, Diaz, and NFL star Tom Brady talking. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, had retired earlier this year but returned to the field just weeks later.

Foxx said he had to call in the GOAT, an acronym for 'Greatest Of All Time', to bring back another one.

Diaz, the star of 'Charlie's Angels' franchise and 'There's Something About Mary', said only Foxx could have convinced her to return to films.

"I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!" she wrote in an Instagram Story following the announcement.

According to Variety, Seth Gordon will direct the movie from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Foxx is executive producing 'Back in Action' with Datari Turner, O'Brien, and Mark McNair. Producers are Beau Bauman for Good One Productions and Gordon via Exhibit A.

[With Inputs from PTI]

