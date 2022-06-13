Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva: Chiranjeevi To Voice The Telugu Trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva' will be released on June 15. Telugu star Chiranjeevi is to lend his voice for the Telugu trailer. An ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni have important roles in the movie.

With India's most popular creative forces coming together, Chiranjeevi has agreed to provide his voice to Ayan Mukerji's upcoming epic movie 'Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva' trailer in Telugu. It is reported that the 'Acharya' actor has wrapped up the dubbing part for the 'Brahmasta Part 1: Shiva' trailer in Telugu.

Some reports had earlier stated that Mukerji had flown down to Hyderabad to talk to the star and discuss his role in the film.

The magnum opus, directed by Mukerji and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will be released theatrically on September 9, in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four South Indian languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

