Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Chiranjeevi To Come On Board For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra', Reports

'Brahmastra' features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan among other stars. It is set to release on September 9.

Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 5:12 pm

'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Ahead of the film’s theatrical trailer release on June 15, reports are stating that actor Chiranjeevi might come on board the film’s team. 

"Brahmastra is a Pan India product coming out of the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to tap the true potential of the Indian market. While SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the 4 South  Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association," a source told Pinkvilla. 

The source also said that the role of the actor and the scope of his involvement in the film will be announced once the details are finalised. 

"Ayan recently flew down to Hyderabad to have a special meeting with Chiranjeevi and it went off well. While no one is aware of the intricate details, there is something brewing between Ayan, Chiranjeevi and the entire Brahmastra team," the source added.

The film is produced by Star Studios and Karan Johar and is set to release on September 9. 

'Brahmastra' has a lengthy marketing campaign in action in which the filmmakers will continue to reveal various aspects of the film in order to maintain the film's intrigue and public discussion. It's the most expensive film ever made in Bollywood, and the audience is waiting for the trailer release on June 15.

