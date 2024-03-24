Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra Visits Ram Mandir With Nick Jonas And Malti, Randeep Hooda's Body Transformation Pic And More

Sunday is here and we are back with the top stories of Bollywood that created a buzz this week. From Priyanka Chopra's Ram Mandir visit with Nick and Malti to Randeep Hooda's transformation pic, here are the top stories that grabbed the headlines this week.
Top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week
Priyanka Chopra's Ram Mandir visit with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie
Priyanka recently arrived in India with her daughter Malti Marie. A few days later, Nick Jonas too joined his wife and daughter. Post completing some of her work commitments, PeeCee along with her family visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to offer prayers. The diva was in a yellow saree, Nick was in a white kurta-pyjama and Malti was also in a cute traditional attire. A video surfaced on social media where Priyanka was seen teaching Malti to say 'Ayodhya'. Madhu Chopra also accompanied her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild.
Randeep Hooda's body transformation pic
Randeep Hooda recently shared a BTS picture of himself where we see him losing too much weight. Randeep shared a monochrome mirror selfie where he looked skinny, wearing an oversized pair of shorts. Sharing the pic on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Kaala Paani.” It was for his role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The movie hit the screens on March 22. In an interview, Hooda revealed that he lost almost 30-32 kgs.
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayan' reportedly gets delayed
Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayan' which is yet to be announced officially, has reportedly got delayed. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Earlier, it was reported that the filming would start this year. But as per the latest report in Bollywood Hungama, the project will not start this year. A source told the portal, “There are too many internal issues to be resolved.” “The costumes are not ‘lavish’ enough,” informed the source.
Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film 'Bad Newz' announced
Karan Johar recently announced ‘Bad Newz’, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. It is a comedy film inspired by true events. He also shared a teaser and mentioned that it will hit the screens on July 19, 2024. Sharing 'Bad Newz' teaser, Karan captioned it, “Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!” It is directed by Anand Tiwari.
Mukesh Khanna on Ranveer Singh playing Shaktimaan
After reports started surfacing that Ranveer Singh would play the role of Shaktimaan in the adaptation of the popular TV show of the same name, Mukesh Khanna, the OG Shaktimaan got infuriated and he disapproved of Singh as the iconic character. Khanna shared a post on his Instagram handle (now deleted) where he wrote, “Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muh kholna pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? (Since a few months social media has been flooded with the news of Ranveer playing Shaktimaan. Everyone was upset about it, but I kept quiet, however, when channels also announced that Ranveer was signed for the film, I had to open my mouth. I have said that an actor who carries such an image, no matter how big he is, cannot play Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down, now see what happens further).”
