Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss' Contestants Soniya Bansal, Shiv Thakare Unite For Music Video 'Koi Baat Nahi'

The 'Bigg Boss' fame contestants Soniya Bansal and Shiv Thakare have teamed up for a music video titled 'Koi Baat Nahi'

Advertisement

Instagram
Soniya Bansal,Shiv Thakare Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 'Bigg Boss' fame contestants Soniya Bansal and Shiv Thakare have teamed up for a music video titled 'Koi Baat Nahi'

The 'Bigg Boss' fame contestants Soniya Bansal and Shiv Thakare have teamed up for a music video titled 'Koi Baat Nahi'

Soniya was a part of 'Bigg Boss 17'. The season was won by Munawar Faruqui.

Shiv was the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Talking about the song which is shot in the picturesque location of Nainital, Soniya said: "Raj Bhatt lent his voice for the song titled 'Koi Baat Nahi,' which boasts a romantic backdrop. The pleasant weather in Nainital is providing respite from Mumbai's scorching heat."

Advertisement

Calling Shiv a great co-star, Soniya shared: "We were part of the same reality show 'Bigg Boss' definitely we were in different seasons but still we really bonded well."

Highlighting her extensive experience in the music video realm, Soniya revealed, "I've been a part of over 10 music videos, and many more in the pipeline."

She also described her look for the latest project as a blend of formals and glamour.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 LIVE: Voting Ends With 59.7% Polling Till 5 PM; Bengal Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest
  8. Sports Live Updates: UAE To Play Oman In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Final