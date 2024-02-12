On Sunday night, Bollywood sensation Bhumi Pednekar expressed her gratitude as her romantic drama film, ‘Badhaai Do’, celebrated its second anniversary. To commemorate the special occasion, especially for the makers of the film, Bhumi shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the film.
Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Grateful for two years of love, support, and endless smiles! #BadhaaiDo #LoveIsLove” Check it out here:
Advertisement
The 2022 movie released much love at the time of its release, and sat well with fans who loved seeing the actress on screen. One of the users wrote, “One of my favourite movies.” Another commented in regards to the video, “This is the funniest scene.” While a third one chimed in and stated, “Beautiful film.” Many others dropped in red-heart emoticons as well.
Advertisement
In the said movie, Bhumi portrayed the character of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old teacher who is attracted to women. To alleviate family expectations, she decides to wed a police officer named Shardul Thakur, played by Rajkummar Rao. The adventure unfolds when it turns out that Rajkummar’s character is also homosexual, and that, they both entered into a lavender marriage.
Advertisement
Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, ‘Badhaai Do’ is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 film ‘Badhaai Ho.’ Other than Pednekar and Rao, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. The film went on to win various accolades including Best Film at the Filmfare Awards.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, as for Bhumi, she is currently basking in the success of her film, ‘Bhakshak,’ in which she has taken on the role of an investigative journalist. The narrative delves into the determined journey of a woman fighting to seek justice. The film, directed by Pulkit, is available to stream, only on Netflix.