Being At Gym Is A 'Major Stress Buster' For Ashi Singh

Being At Gym Is A 'Major Stress Buster' For Ashi Singh

Actress Ashi Singh, who is currently seen in the show ‘Meet’, has recently taken a liking for working out every morning to stay healthy and fit, before getting into her jam-packed day.

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 1:43 pm

 Actress Ashi Singh, who is currently seen in the show ‘Meet’, has recently taken a liking for working out every morning to stay healthy and fit, before getting into her jam-packed day.

Certainly, looking all glam is part of the job but it is tough to stay fit and healthy amidst work commitments, travel, and much more. But Ashi ensure taking out time from her busy schedule to balance everything out. 

Ashi said: “I start my day at 6 a.m. with my workout which pumps me up with a rush of energy. I have been learning various techniques at the gym, which is adding to my overall strength training.”

“Moreover, it has become a major stress buster for me, when I am at the gym, all my stress and tiredness take the backseat. It is my new-found love, and I am looking forward to achieving my fitness goal. Working out helps me look fit and remain healthy throughout the day even when there are long hours of shoot,” she added. 

Presenting the story of Meet Hooda, a head-strong woman who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on, the show has kept the audience at the edge of their seats through several twists and turns over the years. 

After the 16-year leap, viewers have been hooked on the story of Meet’s daughter - Sumeet (Ashi Singh) - attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name. While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some intriguing plot twists, viewers have enjoyed the high-end drama of Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet coming back to India from Pakistan. 

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

