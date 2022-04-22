Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' To Release In December

"An Action Hero" is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's two movies “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015) and “Zero” (2018).

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' To Release In December
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram/@ayushmannk

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 5:01 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "An Action Hero" is set to hit the theatres on December 2, the makers announced on Friday. 

Billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour, the film follows an artist's journey both in front and behind the lens.

Produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Production and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, "An Action Hero" is directed by Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's two movies --- “Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015) and “Zero” (2018).

 Bhushan Kumar said the entire team of "An Action Hero" has put in a lot of hard work in making the film a reality. 

Related stories

Technology Exhibition At PM Modi's Event In Jammu To Motivate Start-Ups

Swara Bhasker On 'Nil Battey Sannata's Sixth Anniversary: Made My Struggling Days Worthwhile

Ten Years Of 'Vicky Donor': Ayushmann Khurrana Says Being A Risk-Taker Worked For Him

"We have achieved quite a lot in such a short span of time and we are waiting to watch the final product on screen just as much as everyone else! See you in cinemas on December 2," he said in a statement. 

Rai said he is excited about audience's reaction to the film.

"Colour Yellow is always excited to bring newer stories newer world for its audience. Happy to have two of my favourite actors Ayushman Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in this thrilling journey of 'An Action Hero'," he said.

Iyer said he had great time working with Khurrana and Ahlawat and he can’t wait to see the movie in theatres.

"An Action Hero" went on floors in January this year. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Jaideep Ahlawat Upcoming Bollywood Movie Action Thriller Action Adventure Movies Action-Drama Bhushan Kumar Film Release
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

Mumbai Indians Create Unwanted Record In IPL

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat