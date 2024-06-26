Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna To Reportedly Star In Horror Comedy 'Vampires Of Vijay Nagar'

There might be an addition of yet another horror comedy in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe. As per report, the film is titled 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar’ and it will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Dinesh Vijan and Aditya Satpodar (Munjya) have locked Ayushmann and Rashmika to play the leads of this horror comedy which is set against the backdrop of vampires. ''Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year,'' added the source.
The source also said that the film will start from November this year. If the report happens to be true, the the horror comedy will mark first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. It said, ''Both the actors have a very unique arc in the film, which will take the audiences by surprise. The script is presently in the writing stage and will soon get into the pre-production stage.”
Before starting working for 'Vampires Of Vijay Nagar', Ayushmann will wrap up the shoot of Karan Johar’s untitled spy-thriller and also shoot for Sunny Deol starrer Anurag Singh-directed 'Border 2'.
While Rashmika will wrap up 'Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, 2024, will now release on December 6. The new release date was announced recently.
Are you excited about Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film? Do let us know your views.