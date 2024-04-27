Art & Entertainment

Ayushi Khurana Reveals Dance Has Been Her Happy Place Since Childhood

Actress Ayushi Khurana, who essays the role of Pallavi Sharma in the television show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', has revealed that dancing brings her immense joy.

Instagram
Ayushi Khurana Photo: Instagram
Ahead of International Dance Day, the actress shared that she has been involved in the art of dancing since childhood. While she initially aspired to pursue choreography, life had different plans for her, leading her to become an actress.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress expressed, "Dance is my happy place. Since I was a little one, dance has been my steadfast source of happiness. From winning trophies to performing at school events, dance has been my forever companion, infusing my life with rhythm and significance."

Ayushi added: "Though I couldn't pursue choreography, my passion for dance remains unwavering. Today, on World Dance Day, I celebrate the boundless happiness it brings and the dreams it ignites."

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.

