Assamese Writer-Actor Rajdeep Choudhury’s A Teacher’s Gift Lands At Guadalajara Film Festival

Summary of this article
Rajdeep Choudhury's film was selected at the 41st Guadalajara International Film Festival.
A Teacher’s Gift wins UK Asian Film Festival award and global recognition.
Northeast India cinema gains visibility through international festival selections and platforms.
Rajdeep Choudhury's film A Teacher’s Gift has taken another step on the global stage, with its selection at the Guadalajara International Film Festival. The project, written by and starring the Silchar-born actor, continues to travel beyond its roots, finding space at one of Latin America’s most respected cinema platforms.
For Choudhury, this moment reflects both a personal and professional milestone, as the film reaches audiences far removed from where its story first began.
Rajdeep Choudhury film gains global festival recognition
The film was screened at the 41st edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival as part of the Premio Maguey section, known for highlighting diverse and bold storytelling. Directed by Artur Ribeiro and produced by Eric Ollerenshaw, A Teacher’s Gift features performances by Anjali Patil, Dhruv Sehgal and Varun Buddhadev alongside Choudhury.
Prior to this, the film had already built a steady presence across the festival circuit. It had been selected at Tribeca Film Festival Lisboa, the International Film Festival of India and the IRIS Prize Film Festival, where it competed among global entries.
Recognition has followed as well. The film was awarded Best British Asian Feature Film at the UK Asian Film Festival in London, further strengthening its international standing.
A Teacher’s Gift and the rise of Northeast India cinema
Beyond its festival run, the film has also entered key industry spaces. Its selection at the Unrestricted View Film Festival makes it eligible for the British Independent Film Awards, while its inclusion in the WAVES Bazaar film market has helped connect it with global industry professionals.
At its core, A Teacher’s Gift focuses on relationships, identity and emotional connection through a grounded, character-driven narrative. The storytelling remains intimate, drawing from lived experiences.
Speaking about the moment, Choudhury shared that bringing the film to an international audience was deeply meaningful, adding that its ability to connect across cultures felt both humbling and encouraging.
The screening took place on April 24, marking another milestone in the film’s journey. With this, voices from Northeast India continue to gain visibility on the global stage, expanding the conversation around regional cinema.