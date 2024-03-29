Art & Entertainment

Ashwin Kaushal Enters ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa'; Says Negative Roles Come Naturally To Him

Actor Ashwin Kaushal, who will be entering the television show ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’, where he will be seen essaying a negative character, said that he leans towards such roles as they come naturally to him.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Ashwin Kaushal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ashwin Kaushal, who will be entering the television show ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’, where he will be seen essaying a negative character, said that he leans towards such roles as they come naturally to him.

Ashwin will be seen playing a money-minded estate agent named Puppy Mehra and his entry will create chaos.

The actor said: “I am thrilled to be a part of such a great show with a great concept. The biggest thing that attracted me is my character as Puppy Mehra in this show. I have always leaned towards negative roles as it comes naturally to me.”

Advertisement

Ashwin said that the different variations and the depths of this character are what intrigued him the most.

“I love portraying negative roles and this character brings a storm of events in the show with his entry posing a critical threat to Pallavi’s struggles making it a must-watch show, filled with a lot of twists and turns, which the audience will love to anticipate,” he added.

‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ airs on Sony SAB.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita