'Article 370' Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam Starrer Opens To Decent Numbers

'Article 370', led by Yami Gautam hit the theatres worldwide on February 23. It also stars Priyamani and Arun Govil in key roles. The film has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Article 370' is helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The trailer received positive response and everyone was looking forward to the film to release. It has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Talking about the box office collection of 'Article 370', it opened to decent numbers on Day 1.
As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Article 370' earned Rs 5.75 crore net in India on its first day (early estimates). It had an overall 42.83% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Night shows saw maximum footfalls of 78.86% while morning shows witnessed 17.15%, afternoon and evening shows had 31.01% and 44.29%.
The film is based on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status. It shows terrorism and corruption in the valley. Yami, who plays the role of an intelligence officer is on a mission to fight terrorism in the region and it also shows how the government carried out the mission to revoke Article 370.
On producing 'Article 370', Aditya Dhar told Outlook India, ''Since childhood, we have been witness to what happened in Kashmir. We have heard stories about how the separatists and terrorists were finding support behind the garb of this Article, how they were hiding their crimes by taking support of this. Revoking Article 370 was necessarily one of the most important steps anybody would have ever taken.
He added, ''Everybody thought that there was no route to achieve that and you couldn't find a way to go around it as all thought that it was a close end loop. When we got to know how the operation was conducted and how that loop was basically taken care of, is what made it such an incredible story. We said we had to make it. It's something which is very important as a subject and event to be brought in front of the audience. Everybody knows it happened but nobody knows how it happened. It's such a great and exciting story that we were actually compelled to bring it to celluloid and make it happen. I really hope that audiences also resonate with the kind of event it was, the kind of details we have brought into and we have extracted and understood how the machinery was able to pull it off.''