'Arrow' Actor Stephen Amell To Take The Lead In NBC's 'Suits' Spinoff 'Suits: LA'

As per the official logline, “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.” Victoria Mahoney is expected to direct the pilot.