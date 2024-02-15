'Arrow' Actor Stephen Amell To Take The Lead In NBC's 'Suits' Spinoff 'Suits: LA'

Canadian actor Stephen Amell is geared up to portray the character Ted Black in NBC’s latest drama spinoff, ‘Suits: LA.’ Described as a “charismatic force of nature, who puts his own needs over others,” Black will be headlining the spinoff of the much-loved show ‘Suits.’
The anticipation for ‘Suits: LA’ has been seeing an incline, considering the original show is a popular name in households. Airing from 2011 to 2019, ‘Suits’ enjoyed a nine-season run. The show, featuring Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty, experienced resurgence in 2023 when it became available on OTT streaming giant, Netflix. It claimed the top spot on the chart for multiple weeks.
Advertisement
A pilot order for the spinoff, created by the original creator Aaron Korsch, was granted by NBC earlier this month. Filming is slated to commence in Vancouver, Canada sometime in March. No official date has been announced regarding the same yet. The upcoming drama will center on a fresh ensemble. Black, a former New York prosecutor, establishes a legal firm in Los Angeles, specializing in criminal and entertainment law.
Advertisement
As per the official logline, “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.” Victoria Mahoney is expected to direct the pilot.
Advertisement
Beatrice Springborn, the President of Universal International Studios and UCP, has previously mentioned that the series exists within the same universe as the original, capturing “the same energy and good-looking people that the original did.”
Advertisement
As for Amell, he is most recognized for his role as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in ‘Arrow,’ as well as spinoffs ‘The Flash,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,’ ‘Supergirl,’ and an episode of ‘Batwoman.’