Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Head To London For Their Romantic Comedy

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have recently wrapped shooting for an edgy thriller 'The Ladykiller', have signed another film that pairs them together.

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar
Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 1:34 pm

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have recently wrapped shooting for an edgy thriller 'The Ladykiller', have signed another film that pairs them together.

The actors have left for London to begin work on this new film. The untitled romantic comedy features both in supremely fun and entertaining roles.

According to sources, the project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. While there has been no confirmations about this project, industry has been speculating that this is a project to watch out for because it has an interesting cast and dabbles in a genre that is a huge crowd pleaser.

Arjun and Bhumi will start shooting this project post September 12 and will be shooting in and around London for about 30 days straight.

The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities of India.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arjun Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar London Romantic Comedy The Ladykiller Actor/Actress Bollywood Indian Cinema
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

Delhi-Jaipur Electric Highway Trial Run Has A Successful Start

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka

BPL 2022: Chattogram Challengers Aim To Return Back To Winning Ways Vs Minister Group Dhaka