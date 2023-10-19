Arijit Singh To Sing For The First Time For Salman Khan In ‘Tiger 3’

It seems the feud has been put to rest as singer Arijit Singh will be lending his vocal prowess for song picturised on superstar Salman Khan for the upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’.

YRF honcho Aditya Chopra has roped in Arjit to sing two songs for 'Tiger 3'.

While the first Arijit song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam that drops on Monday, is a dance number featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, the second song is a romantic track that will touch the hearts of audiences and fans alike!

Director Maneesh Sharma said: “We can’t wait for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to drop next week! It’s an out and out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag, is the cherry on top! Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing!”

“We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together.”

Music director Pritam added: “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3!”

Tiger 3 is set to release this year on November 12.

Arijit and the actor got into a tiff almost a decade ago at an award function which Salman was hosting. Arijit, who bagged the award for Best Playback Singer for his stellar work in the ‘Aashiqui 2’ album.