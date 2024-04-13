Salman Khan is known for the relationship that he shares with his siblings – Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, and Arpita Khan. While all of them share a wholesome relationship with each other, Arbaaz Khan made a startling revelation. Speaking on a podcast, Arbaaz talked about the equation he shares with Sohail and Salman. He revealed that while they are close, he does not talk to Salman often.
Arbaaz Khan recently appeared on Arhaan Khan’s podcast – ‘Dumb Biryani’- with Sohail Khan. On the podcast, he talked about the Khan family and also talked about the equation that he shares with his brothers. He recalled how they were close when they were younger and used to live together. He mentioned that while they are not close now, they would still help each other in times of crisis.
Advertisement
Arbaaz said, “We are very close. When we were young, we were of course staying together. Then we started working and moved out of home. One (Salman) hasn’t gotten married, but we (him and Sohail) got married and separated also and then I got remarried.”
He continued, “The thing is, we may not be there when we’re doing individual things, but we are together in crisis. That’s when people usually run away from each other. Salman and I might not meet often or communicate that often but if he realizes I am in strife, that man isn’t going to hesitate, whether it’s me, Sohail, or anybody else.”
Advertisement
Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Khan, but they separated in 2017. They have a son together, Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan.