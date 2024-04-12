Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Make Stylish Splash At Sohail Khan's Eid Party, Watch Videos

From Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura, the family members and close friends of Sohail Khan attended the Eid party hosted at his residence.

Celebs at Sohail Khan's Eid party Photo: Instagram
On Thursday (April 11), on the occasion of Eid, actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan hosted a grand party at his residence. Only the family members and the close ones of the Khan family were invited to the party. It was a star-studded evening with several actors gracing the party by looking extremely glamorous. From Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura, the family members and friends of Sohail turned up for the Eid celebrations.

The pics and videos of stars arriving for Sohail's Eid party have gone viral on social media. Salman looked dashing as always. He was in a black tee but his stylish colourful pants caught our attention. He completed his look with black sneakers. Yesterday, the superstar also greeted his fans from his balcony which he does every year on Eid. Also, earlier, yesterday, he announced his next 'Sikandar' with AR Murugadoss. The movie will release on Eid 2025.

Preity Zinta arrived for the party with her husband Gene Goodenough. Both twinned in black. The 'Veer Zaara' actress looked pretty in a black kurta-palazzo and dupatta with heavily embellished white embroidery. She completed her look with heavy statement jewellery and kept her hair open. Both the husband-wife duo obliged to pose for the pics.

Newlyweds Arbaaz and Sshura graced the party in traditional attires. Arbaaz was in a white pathani suit while Sshura was in a pastel shade Indian outfit. Both were all smiles as they posed for the pics.

'Animal' actor Bobby Deol and his wife complemented each other. Bobby was in a pathani suit while his wife Tanya donned a gorgeous white ensemble with glass work. They looked great together.

Sohail's sister Arpita was in a black saree with red floral prints for the party. She was accompanied by her husband Aayush Sharma. Arpita completed her look with a statement necklace. Aayush was in an-all white traditional attire.

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also attended the Eid party in a light blue kurta and white pyjama.

