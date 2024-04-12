Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Make Stylish Splash At Sohail Khan's Eid Party, Watch Videos

The pics and videos of stars arriving for Sohail's Eid party have gone viral on social media. Salman looked dashing as always. He was in a black tee but his stylish colourful pants caught our attention. He completed his look with black sneakers. Yesterday, the superstar also greeted his fans from his balcony which he does every year on Eid. Also, earlier, yesterday, he announced his next 'Sikandar' with AR Murugadoss. The movie will release on Eid 2025.