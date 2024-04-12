Watch: Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Spread Eid Cheer, Greet The Crowd Outside Their Homes In Mumbai

On Thursday, on the occasion of Eid, two of the biggest superstars in the industry continued their tradition of greeting fans outside their Mumbai homes on the festival. Adhering to the custom, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared on their respective balconies to acknowledge the crowd gathered in hundreds.
Surrounded by loud cheers and enthusiastic shouts from his fans, the ‘Pathaan’ actor stood atop his famous Mannat balcony, beaming as he waved to the crowd. With folded hands, he extended warm greetings, saluting them and even blowing kisses. To ensure his fans got a better view, he climbed further onto the railing. For the occasion, he donned traditional attire which comprised a white kurta paired with matching pyjamas, and his hair elegantly tied in a bun.
Posting a glimpse of him addressing the crowd, he took to his social media handle to extend greetings and stated, “Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity.”
Likewise, in the evening, Salman Khan made his appearance on the balcony of his Galaxy apartment, joined by his father, Salim Khan, and surrounded by a few bodyguards. Grinning warmly, the ‘Dabangg’ actor greeted the gathered fans with a mix of smiles, salutes, waves, and folded hands. In an all-white ensemble, the actor exuded charm, while his father seemingly opted for a denim look. Following the interaction, taking to his social media handle to share a brief moment of his time with the fans, he simply captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.”
On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the movie ‘Dunki’ which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, and audiences are sincerely waiting for him to announce his next. On the other hand, Salman, who was last seen in ‘Tiger 3,’ announced his next film ‘Sikandar,’ directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, which will release on Eid in 2025.