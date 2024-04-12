Watch: Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Spread Eid Cheer, Greet The Crowd Outside Their Homes In Mumbai

Likewise, in the evening, Salman Khan made his appearance on the balcony of his Galaxy apartment, joined by his father, Salim Khan, and surrounded by a few bodyguards. Grinning warmly, the ‘Dabangg’ actor greeted the gathered fans with a mix of smiles, salutes, waves, and folded hands. In an all-white ensemble, the actor exuded charm, while his father seemingly opted for a denim look. Following the interaction, taking to his social media handle to share a brief moment of his time with the fans, he simply captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.”