Arbaaz Khan Feeds Wife Sshura At Iftaar Dinner, Protects Her From A Huge Crowd- Watch Videos

It has been almost four months since Arbaaz Khan and Shhura Khan got married. The couple often makes public appearances together be it at family events or other occasions. Arbaaz always makes sure to treat his wife with special care and love. On Tuesday evening, Arbaaz and Sshura visited the Khau Gali at Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai to open their fast (which is observed during the holy month of Ramadan) and relish Iftaar delicacies. Raveena Tandon, Ridhima Pandit and other celebs also joined them.
For the Iftaar dinner, Sshura was in a mustard yellow and white salwar suit while Arbaaz was in a blue shirt with a pair of denims. In a video that has gone viral, the 'Dabangg' actor was seen feeding his wife a piece of his kebab. From the video, it seemed that had a great fun.
Another video has gone viral where the newlyweds were seen mobbed by a crowd. Arbaaz, the doting husband was seen shielding his wife and escorted her safely to the restaurant.
Recently, Arbaaz and Sshura attended the former's son Arhaan Khan’s bash at Bastian in Mumbai. Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika Arora was also present. Salim Khana, Malaika's mother, Alizeh Agnihotri, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora and Raveena Tandon also attended the party. Arbaaz and Sshura arrived in hand-in-hand. Malaika and Arbaaz didn't get clicked together.
For the unversed, Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Later, he started dating model-actor Giorgia Andriani but their relationship didn't last long.
On December 24 this year, Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends.
On the work front, Arbaaz Khan's production, 'Patna Shuklla' recently released on OTT and it has been getting positive reviews. The movie stars Raveena Tandon in the lead. She plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama.