Art & Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan Feeds Wife Sshura At Iftaar Dinner, Protects Her From A Huge Crowd- Watch Videos

On Tuesday evening, Arbaaz and Sshura visited the Khau Gali at Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai to open their Ramadan fast.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram%40ViralBhayani
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Photo: Instagram@ViralBhayani
info_icon

It has been almost four months since Arbaaz Khan and Shhura Khan got married. The couple often makes public appearances together be it at family events or other occasions. Arbaaz always makes sure to treat his wife with special care and love. On Tuesday evening, Arbaaz and Sshura visited the Khau Gali at Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai to open their fast (which is observed during the holy month of Ramadan) and relish Iftaar delicacies. Raveena Tandon, Ridhima Pandit and other celebs also joined them.

For the Iftaar dinner, Sshura was in a mustard yellow and white salwar suit while Arbaaz was in a blue shirt with a pair of denims. In a video that has gone viral, the 'Dabangg' actor was seen feeding his wife a piece of his kebab. From the video, it seemed that had a great fun.

Advertisement

Another video has gone viral where the newlyweds were seen mobbed by a crowd. Arbaaz, the doting husband was seen shielding his wife and escorted her safely to the restaurant.

Recently, Arbaaz and Sshura attended the former's son Arhaan Khan’s bash at Bastian in Mumbai. Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika Arora was also present. Salim Khana, Malaika's mother, Alizeh Agnihotri, Seema Sajdeh, Amrita Arora and Raveena Tandon also attended the party. Arbaaz and Sshura arrived in hand-in-hand. Malaika and Arbaaz didn't get clicked together.

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Later, he started dating model-actor Giorgia Andriani but their relationship didn't last long.

Advertisement

On December 24 this year, Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan's production, 'Patna Shuklla' recently released on OTT and it has been getting positive reviews. The movie stars Raveena Tandon in the lead. She plays a lawyer in the courtroom drama.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Launch Scathing Attack On Congress; Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination Today
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha