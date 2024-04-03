Arbaaz Khan Feeds Wife Sshura At Iftaar Dinner, Protects Her From A Huge Crowd- Watch Videos

It has been almost four months since Arbaaz Khan and Shhura Khan got married. The couple often makes public appearances together be it at family events or other occasions. Arbaaz always makes sure to treat his wife with special care and love. On Tuesday evening, Arbaaz and Sshura visited the Khau Gali at Muhammad Ali Road in Mumbai to open their fast (which is observed during the holy month of Ramadan) and relish Iftaar delicacies. Raveena Tandon, Ridhima Pandit and other celebs also joined them.