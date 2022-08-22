Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Apple Series 'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Scrapped After Jennifer Garner's Departure

Hollywood studio Apple is not going ahead with the series "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends" after lead star Jennifer Garner exited the project.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Instagram: @jennifer.garner

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 6:25 pm

Hollywood studio Apple is not going ahead with the series "My Glory Was I Had Such Friends" after lead star Jennifer Garner exited the project. 

Apple had handed a straight to series order in 2018 for the show, based on Amy Silverstein’s novel of the same title, reported entertainment news outlet.

Sources told the outlet that Garner, 50, left the series, which hailed from JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros TV, due to scheduling reasons.

The show would have marked a reunion between Garner and Abrams, who had collaborated on the hit ABC series “Alias”.

Garner, best known for featuring in movies such as "13 Going on 30", "Pearl Harbor", "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past", "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Love Simon", is currently working on another Apple series, "The Last Thing He Told Me".

An adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, the limited series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment My Glory Was I Had Such Friends Jennifer Garner Apple TV+ Hollywood Amy Silverstein JJ Abrams Bad Robot Warner Bros TV
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here