Thursday, May 19, 2022
Anil Kapoor Shoots In Rajasthan Alongside Jeremy Renner For A Film

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and American actor Jeremy Renner are reportedly filming in Alwar, Rajasthan for the latter's Disney+ series Rennervations. Since Tuesday, the Hawkeye star has been in India.

Anil Kapoor & Jeremy Renner Instagram

Updated: 19 May 2022 9:36 pm

Actors Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner did not appear together on screen in ‘Mission Impossible- Ghost Protocol’ in 2011, despite the fact that they were both cast in the film. That is, however, all about to change now. On Tuesday, the two actors were seen filming for new production in Alwar, Rajasthan. Kapoor has been rumoured to have been cast in Renner's next Disney+ reality series ‘Rennervations’, which he is presently filming in India, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Over the years, Renner has been in a number of critically acclaimed and financially successful films. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is most known for playing Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, in all of the Avengers films and the latest web series ‘Hawkeye’. The actor recently uploaded a photo of himself playing cricket with children in Alwar, as well as a video of himself in India filming ‘Rennervations’.

Renner was joined by Kapoor as they shot together in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to several fans and postings on social media. A fan account posted photos of Kapoor and Renner standing together in front of a crowd. In the backdrop, there are several schoolchildren. Renner may also be seen shooting outside and waving to spectators taking photos of him in other pictures. Kapoor is standing leaning against a wall in a video uploaded by a fan from Alwar, with a crew member carrying a fan for him to assist him to overcome the heat. He filmed at Dholagarhi Devi Temple in Alwar, according to the video's description. Both Renner and Kapoor were seen filming at what seemed to be a school in additional videos and photos from the event. 

On Tuesday, Renner posted a photo of himself playing cricket with a group of youngsters with the message, "What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!” He added red heart, folded hands, and smiling face emojis. He geotagged the photograph at Alwar, Rajasthan. The photograph shows him swinging the bat during a cricket match with local children. Several children sat on the roof of an adjacent building to observe the game.

On Twitter, Renner also posted a video of himself driving in a car with a sloth bear soft toy hanging out of his pocket. He wrote, "Long travel day … but 24 hrs of new shared experiences !! #rennervations #india." Rennervations is an upcoming renovation-based reality series on Disney+ which will see Jeremy ‘giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.”

The newest ‘Avenger’ to visit India is Renner. Actors Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, his co-stars, have both visited the nation in the past. In Ahmedabad, Hemsworth shot Netflix's ‘Extraction’. Actors Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Pankaj Tripathi also acted in the film.

