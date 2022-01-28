Ananya Panday Says Infidelity In Relationships Is A Modern Issue

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently preparing for the release of 'Gehraiyaan,' a love drama film in which she co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In terms of the narrative, the trailer displays a twisted relationship between two couples. 'Gehraiyaan' is said to be a flurry of romance with a dash of love triangle and betrayal.

The actress recently spoke candidly to ETimes about her ideas on modern relationships and infidelity.

According to Panday, infidelity is not a current problem; rather, it has been in our society for a long time. The actor described how people are starting to realize the issue and that’s what the creators of 'Gehraiyaan' have also tried to do. Allegedly, infidelity is a complete deal-breaker in a relationship for Panday.

The actress said, “I honestly don't think it's a modern issue. I feel like it's a thing that has always existed in our society. Maybe, we are acknowledging it more now, maybe we are talking about it more now. I think it's a start, a subject that we are addressing in cinema with 'Gehraiyaan'.

She added, "I feel like our film is different from other films that dealt with infidelity, because it's not about finding your soul mate after marriage, it's kind of just observing how four people are behaving in such a situation. Personally, infidelity is a huge deal breaker for me. But I have been listening to what everyone has been saying, and I guess it does totally depend on the situation.”

Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' is produced jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. As the release date of the film is near, the creators are doing everything to promote the romantic drama. Also, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Gehraiyaan' will not be released in theatres. Instead, the film will have an OTT premier on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime.