Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ananya Panday Says Infidelity In Relationships Is A Modern Issue

Ananya Pandya will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan,' which will have an OTT premier on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

Ananya Panday Says Infidelity In Relationships Is A Modern Issue
Actress Ananya Panday - Instagram/@ananyapanday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 2:35 pm

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently preparing for the release of 'Gehraiyaan,' a love drama film in which she co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In terms of the narrative, the trailer displays a twisted relationship between two couples. 'Gehraiyaan' is said to be a flurry of romance with a dash of love triangle and betrayal. 

The actress recently spoke candidly to ETimes about her ideas on modern relationships and infidelity. 

According to Panday, infidelity is not a current problem; rather, it has been in our society for a long time. The actor described how people are starting to realize the issue and that’s what the creators of 'Gehraiyaan' have also tried to do. Allegedly, infidelity is a complete deal-breaker in a relationship for Panday.

The actress said, “I honestly don't think it's a modern issue. I feel like it's a thing that has always existed in our society. Maybe, we are acknowledging it more now, maybe we are talking about it more now. I think it's a start, a subject that we are addressing in cinema with 'Gehraiyaan'. 

She added, "I feel like our film is different from other films that dealt with infidelity, because it's not about finding your soul mate after marriage, it's kind of just observing how four people are behaving in such a situation. Personally, infidelity is a huge deal breaker for me. But I have been listening to what everyone has been saying, and I guess it does totally depend on the situation.”

Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' is produced jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. As the release date of the film is near, the creators are doing everything to promote the romantic drama. Also, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, 'Gehraiyaan' will not be released in theatres. Instead, the film will have an OTT premier on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Amazon Prime Ananya Panday Deepika Padukone OTT Platforms Movies Indian Cinema
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Mansion In Mumbai; Names It After His Late Father - View Pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds A Mansion In Mumbai; Names It After His Late Father - View Pics

Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Give An Update On Their Film Together

‘I’m Not Done Yet’ Review: Kapil Sharma Smashes With His First Ever Netflix Stand-Up Special

Krushna Abhishek And Kapil Sharma’s Portrayal Of Rivalry Never Affected Their Friendship

Javed Akhtar On Kangana Ranaut’s Transfer Plea: It’s Devoid Of All merits

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'