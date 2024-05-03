Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Showers Praise On ‘Super Constructed Tunnel And No Traffic’ On Mumbai's Coastal Road

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reached his workplace in just 30 minutes from his residence in Juhu to Marine Drive.

Amitabh Bachchan Photo: Instagram
The actor then showered praise, remarking on the "super constructed roads, tunnels, neat and clean construct, no traffic jams."

Big B took to his blog and wrote: "Yo! here before time for a very big change... haha... but at work and got a bit of time and BOOM!"

"Got to say the travel from Juhu home to work Marine Drive in 30 mins... amazing Coastal Road and the Tunnel emerging on Marine Drive, just before its flyover and simply amazing...! Super constructed roads, tunnel, neat clean construct... no traffic jams... and done,” he added.

On the professional front, Amitabh is busy with the new season of his quiz-based reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Talking about films, he will be seen as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD', a film inspired by Hindu mythology.

It also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

