Amid Separation Rumours, Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Dalljiet Kaur and her husband Nikhil Patel have been grabbing headlines lately amid their divorce rumours. In fact, Dalljiet has also dropped “Patel” from her name. While the former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant and the UK-based businessman have chosen not to respond to separation rumours, they indeed have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple tied the knot a year ago.
For those caught unaware, speculations around Dalljiet and Nikhil’s separation started earlier this month when the actress deleted their wedding pictures from Instagram. While the two have kept mum on the issue, Nikhil has also changed his Instagram bio to ‘Girl Dad’, unlike the ‘Girl Boy Dad’ that he had written after tying the knot with Dalljiet last year. For those caught unaware, Dalljiet has a son from her previous marriage with Shalin Bhanot. Nikhil, on the other hand, has a daughter from his first marriage.
Meanwhile, amid rumours of their divorce, Dalljiet’s team had issued a statement post but it did not clearly comment on their separation. The statement read as, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”
Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in March 2023. It was her second marriage, after being earlier married to her ‘Kulvaddhu’ co-actor Shalin Bhanot. However, the two filed for divorce in 2015, just a year after giving birth to their son Jaydon in 2014.