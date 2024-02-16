Amid Separation Rumours, Dalljiet Kaur And Nikhil Patel Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Meanwhile, amid rumours of their divorce, Dalljiet’s team had issued a statement post but it did not clearly comment on their separation. The statement read as, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her Maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”