Dalljiet Kaur Issues Statement Amid Separation Rumours With Husband Nikhil Patel: The Kids Are In The Picture

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur, tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel in March last year. However, she recently made headlines after she changed her Instagram bio, dropping her Patel surname. Not just that, she also deleted photos with Nikhil from social media, which has led to speculation about their separation. Dalljiet has also returned to India from Kenya with her son.
Amid rumours of her separation, the actress has revealed the reason behind her visit. She issued a statement, as quoted by DNA, and it read as, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad’s surgery followed by her maa’s surgery as well, which required them to be beside him.”
The statement further read, “In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids’ privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”
Before Nikhil, Dalljiet was married to Shalin Bhanot from 2009 to 2015, and they have a son together named Jaydon. In an interview with Etimes, Dalljiet had shared that she came to India for her debut film’s premiere, and also to visit her father for his impending surgery. She plans to attend the premiere before she heads to Bengaluru to care for him.
After tying the knot last year, Dalljiet had talked about finding love again, and wrote on social media, “I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again…it’s OK! Don’t let fears define your future. Take your chances. DREAM. HOPE. PERSUE HAPPINESS.”