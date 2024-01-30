Since the past few days, there have been reports of Suriya and Jyotika's separation. The couple has put all the speculations to rest as they are enjoying their vacation in Finland. Suriya and Jyotika enjoyed their vacay to the fullest and we can make it out from the video the latter shared. They enjoyed the Northern Lights and rode sled in the winter snow.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Jyotika shared a video where she was seen having a great time with her husband, Suriya.
Jyotika wrote, "2024 - a year full of travel. January : Finland (Arctic circle). Special thanks to @kakslauttanen_arctic_resort and team for the warmth and hospitality! (sic)."
"Life is like a rainbow. Let's start discovering its colours... Found my white (sic),'' she added the caption to the video.
Watch the video here.
Recently, in an interview, Jyotika opened up about the speculations surrounding her divorce with Suriya. She told News18 she relocated to Mumbai due to her work commitments. Also, she revealed that she relocated so that her children’s education don't get affected. Their kids are studying in Mumbai.
The actress also said that Suriya is very supportive. “Suriya is a very supportive husband. He wants me to be happy, and he prioritizes the well-being of our kids. He is someone with big perspectives,'' she added.
On the work front, Suriya will be seen in Siruthai Siva's 'Kanguva' that is likely to be released in the latter half of 2024. He also has a film with 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongara Prasad.
Jyotika is enjoying the second innings of her career. She got lots of appreciation for 'Kaathal' that starred Mammootty as the lead. She is making her comeback in Hindi projects. She has 'Shaitan' and 'SIR' in her kitty.
Suriya and Jyotika got married in 2006. They have two kids-Diya and Dev.