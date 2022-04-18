Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amber Heard’s Friend Eve Barlow Thrown Out Of The Courtroom In Ongoing Trial Against Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard’s libel court case is getting murkier by the day. The actress’ friend Eve Barlow has now been thrown out and barred from visiting the courtroom for this trial.

Amber Heard’s Friend Eve Barlow Thrown Out Of The Courtroom In Ongoing Trial Against Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:44 pm

The libel trial between actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard recently concluded its first week and there have been a lot of shocking revelations already. Testimonies from the couple's therapist and also Depp's sister have been heard.

Another major happening at the trial as per reports is also that Heard's friend had been thrown out of the courtroom and has been banned from there. As reported by Page Six, Amber Heard’s close friend, British music journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the Johnny Depp trial. The court's decision to ban Barlow came after she was reportedly caught texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom by the judge.

Page Six further reported that Eve Barlow also tried to intervene in the trial over Depp-friendly witness Gina Deuters. A source informed Page Six about how Barlow's ban came about and said, "Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom."

The report also stated that the court transcript mentioned the judge mentioning Barlow tweeting and texting from the courtroom adding that it's against the court order and hence she won't be allowed to enter the courtroom henceforth for the rest of the trial.

Related stories

Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Sexual Abuse, Penetration With Liquor Bottle

Johnny Depp's Sister Testifies They Faced Physical Abuse From Mom

Trial Of Johnny Depp's Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard Begins

For the unversed, the ongoing trial began with Depp suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. The actor claims that Heard fabricated abuse allegations in an attempt to gain a huge divorce settlement, which has damaged his career. Heard, on the other hand, has maintained that she told the truth and has countersued Depp for USD 100 million.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Couple Hollywood Announcement Court Case Court Divorce Announcement Defamation Case Johnny Depp Amber Heard Johnny Depp Amber Heard USA United States Of America Fairfax County Virginia Washington
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Farmers Hope To Get Justice: Rakesh Tikait On Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

Farmers Hope To Get Justice: Rakesh Tikait On Cancellation Of Bail To Ashish Mishra

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week