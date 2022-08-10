Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Amanda Seyfried Opens Up On Pressure Of Shooting Nude Scenes When She Was 19

Actress-singer Amanda Seyfried wishes there were intimacy coordinators as she remembers being put in uncomfortable situations when she started acting at the age of 19.

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Instagram/@mingey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 1:22 pm

Actress-singer Amanda Seyfried has opened up on the pressure she felt over shooting nude scenes at a young age.

Seyfried wishes there were intimacy coordinators back when she started as she remembers being put in uncomfortable situations, reports 'Deadline'.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?," she said in an interview with 'Porter'.

"Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Seyfried started her career with soaps like 'As the World Turns' and 'All My Children'. She would also have a pivotal role in the season-long mystery on 'Veronica Mars' where she played the role of Lilly Kane right before starring in 'Mean Girls.'

According to 'Deadline', it was in this last movie that Seyfried previously revealed she felt "grossed out" by boys coming up to her asking her for a weather forecast as her character could predict rain using her breasts.

"I was like 18 years old. It was just gross," she told 'Marie Claire' magazine earlier.

Seyfried's comments come after 'Game of Thrones' actor Sean Bean said he was not a fan of intimacy coordinators as they "spoil the spontaneity" of the scenes.

"I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise," he told 'The Times of London'.

"It would inhibit me more because it's drawing attention to things."

'Deadline' further states that Bean's comments sparked disapproval from 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler who said that "spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe".

[With Inputs From IANS]

