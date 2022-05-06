Amanda Seyfried In Her Power Of Women Speech: Women's Safety And Security Is Far Too Often Negotiable

In her Power Of Women Speech, actress Amanda Seyfried recognised the International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance - a non-profit organisation that provides critical medical and mental health treatment to refugee children.

"This evening, we come to recognise the Power Women," Seyfried said, "and I can think of few women more strong in vision and spirit than my friend, CNN senior foreign journalist and the creator of INARA, Arwa Damon, who is seated right there with us today”, said Seyfried according to a report by LatestLY.

"It is her enthusiasm, her devotion, her courage that has inspired me and inspired so many people," she added. She told the tale of Mia, a Syrian girl whose mother left their area after an attack and fell into the debris, fracturing Mia's bones. "INARA has provided the surgeries and physical therapy that will allow Mia to fully recover, as well as ease the heart of her incredible mother," Seyfried said.

"Women's safety and security, as we have just been reminded, is far too often negotiable," she said, referring to the Supreme Court's draught decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. "There's no better time to not only celebrate, but to use our women's power," she continued.

"We need to be the unstoppable force that creates and sustains community and who makes the future better than the present in these very desperate times where theocrats are diligently working to eradicate our most basic right," Seyfried said, who was introduced by her friend and 'Million Ways To Die In The West' co-star Sarah Silverman, who also discussed Roe vs Wade while wearing a 'Bans Off Our Bodies' pin.

"What a week for women it's been. F***," Silverman said, adding, "but let's use tonight to fortify our resolve and remind ourselves that when women get together, we can do anything. Even when we're fighting to protect our own liberty."

Seyfried is coming off the success of 'The Dropout,' in which she played Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The show received rave reviews, and Seyfried received Emmy buzz for her performance as Holmes.

"It became more necessary for us to do as much as we possibly can to advocate for the work that INARA does: to raise money, to offer our own, and also to get our kids engaged when the time comes," Seyfried said. "There's nothing like these generations comprehending other points of view. It fosters empathy, compassion, and sympathy," she added.

In her cover story for 'Variety,' she discussed her transformation into Holmes and how it affected her career, which began with 2004's 'Mean Girls.' "I believe the business is discovering that I can be cast as more than simply different versions of myself," Seyfried said. "Of course, Elizabeth has a little bit of me in her, but the more Amanda can get lost, the more exciting it is for me," she had said.