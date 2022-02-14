Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Friends Believed She Was Too Young to Play Gangubai

Alia Bhatt will portray the title character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Sanjay Leela Bhansali directs the film, in which Bhatt plays a brothel madam.

Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Friends Believed She Was Too Young to Play Gangubai
Alia Bhatt in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 11:46 am

When the first look of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released, several social media users voiced concern that Alia Bhatt was too young for the role. Following the release of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer, the actress, who will be 29 in March this year, was able to change a few minds. However, some individuals continue to say Bhatt is too young for the role.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt addressed these concerns. She stated that not just a portion of the crowd, but also her friends and close ones, thought she was a touch too young for the character. However, Alia noted that the impressions may have been formed as a result of a photograph of Gangubai Kothewali, the subject of the film, depicting the madam of a brothel in her old age. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress emphasised that the film is about the brothel madam's childhood.

“Firstly, she’s not old. She is 30 so take the thought out that I am playing an old woman. The thing is we don’t have much information on Gangubai. The one picture we got of her, in black and white, she’s old. So there’s a feeling that ‘Oh, she’s Gangubai and Alia’s wrong.’ Obviously, in that context, I am wrong (for the role). But it’s not character. Gangubai became powerful very young in her life. That was actually one of the facts that at a very young age, she became a caretaker of a brothel. Things in her life happened very fast, at a very young age. We had to show a transition from the age of 16-17 to the age she’s shown in the film, which is 31-32," she said, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

She went on to say that people would refer to her baby-like face as youthful, which is soft, charming, and other 'irritating adjectives,' making her an unsuitable fit for the film. “It’s not something that I disagree with at all that in terms of perception, you won’t think (that Alia fits the bill). But that’s the fun that you won’t imagine that anyone can do this," she added.

Bhatt added, “My own friends and people were like ‘Oh you’re too young’ or ‘you’re looking young (for the part)’. I was like ‘okay, if that’s what you feel but watch the film and then see.’ When they watched the trailer, everybody was like ‘oh you’re not looking young, it’s working.'"

Bhatt's debut collaboration with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' Based on the biography of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, and adapted from a portion of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Alia will play the lead character. Ajay Devgn appears in a prolonged cameo, as do Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh. The film will be released on February 25th.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Film Industry Film Actor Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Nikkhil Advani: Naive To Say That OTT Titles Are Not Driven By Numbers

Nikkhil Advani: Naive To Say That OTT Titles Are Not Driven By Numbers

Actor Rajesh Tailang's Directorial Is About Self-Discovery

Amaan And Ayaan Ali Bangash's Latest Release Was For A Cause

Netflix India Isn't Able To Justify Its High Cost With Its Content

Fire On 'Bigg Boss' Set In Mumbai; None Hurt

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

Curious Phenomenon

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks