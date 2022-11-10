Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Alia Bhatt Returns Home With Daughter, Husband Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health to photographers previously.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 11:07 am

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been discharged from the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl on Wednesday,  has left for her home with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia delivered her first child at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

In videos posted on social media by celebrity photographers, Alia and Ranbir were seen being extra protective of their baby girl as paparazzi tried to click her pictures. However, the personnel of the celebrities was seen asking them to clear the road for the cars to move.

The couple, who got married in April this year, released a statement after becoming parents. They said, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

Ever since the birth of Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, their family has been quite emotional. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted on her Instagram story, “Oooooooffff! Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. Bua loves her already.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan reposted Alia’s post and wrote, “Our hearts are overflowing and overwhelmed… thank you life,” while Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Blessings ❤️🙏.”

Neetu Kapoor, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor, gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health to photographers previously. She said, “Alia is first class, absolutely ok, everything is ok.” On being asked who the baby girl resembles with, she said she is too young to decipher that.

