Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ali Asgar On The Return Of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii': 'I Am Getting Goosebumps'

Actor and stand-up comedian Ali Asgar gets nostalgic about the comeback of family drama 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' on TV screens after almost 14 years. After running for eight long years and still maintaining its TRPs for such a long time, this show has become a trendsetter.

Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 1:43 pm

Actor and stand-up comedian Ali Asgar gets nostalgic about the comeback of family drama 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' on TV screens after almost 14 years. After running for eight long years and still maintaining its TRPs for such a long time, this show has become a trendsetter.



Ali, who was seen in a prominent role of Kama, the on-screen brother-in-law of Sakshi 'Parvati' Tanwar in the 'saas-bahu' saga, said: "It has been 14 years since we concluded the show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. This is my first show to get a rerun on television.

"I really don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now. I still get goosebumps talking about the show. I feel fortunate and I'm grateful for everything."

The 'FIR' actor added: "Especially Ektaa, it's her hard work that paid off. This role made many people take interest in me and they started taking me seriously as an actor. It was a turning point in my life. The subject of the show is evergreen, and I am excited to see its rerun."

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' airs on Star Plus.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sakshi Tanwar Kiran Karmarkar Ali Asgar Shweta Kawatraa Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii TV Serial Hindi Serial TRP Ratings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether