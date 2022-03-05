Ali Asgar On Dearth Of Offers: Not Getting What I Want On TV

Ali Asgar, an actor-comedian, has been in the entertainment industry for about 35 years. After appearing in films, television shows, and on stage, the actor has yet to venture into the digital realm. When asked what keeps him away from the OTT area, he cites his on-screen humorous persona as the explanation.

According to a report by Hindustan times, he says, “My image of a comedian has become too strong. So, I feel makers are not able to see me in any other light. I have played drag characters on TV, while OTT is more in the realism zone.”

An actor of his calibre feeling stereotyped is something to be concerned about. However, Asgar is unaffected by this. “It doesn’t bother me. I go with the flow, I can’t explain to people, tell them that, ‘I am versatile, take me in your projects’. I am content with what I have done,” he adds.

Having said that, Asgar believes that the actor in him longs to be a part of interesting OTT projects.“I want to do it. When I see others (actors), I feel even I want to do it. When I see a role, I often think how I would have done it. I’m sure every actor goes through that. But something exciting should come. Not that I didn’t get offers, but whatever I got wasn’t exciting,” he shares.

When it comes to television, Asgar has been absent from the small screen as well. “TV mein aisa kuch aaya nahin. There were a few cameos, which I said no to. I’m not getting what I want. I’ve been in the industry for so long, I want to reinvent. But I’m not in a hurry,” he explains.

Asgar goes on to say that he doesn't want to do a TV program merely for the sake of doing one. “When a show gets shut, the actors are blamed. Ali ka show band hogaya. Then the tag of hit and flop gets attached to you. So it’s better I wait for the right project,” he signs off.