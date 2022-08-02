Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sakshi Tanwar: 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' Set The Precedent For Daily Soaps

Actress Sakshi Tanwar feels the iconic show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' changed the viewing experience for the better. As the show is coming back after almost 13 years, Sakshi gets nostalgic about being part of the show and portraying an ideal daughter-in-law, Parvati in it.

undefined
Sakshi Tanwar Instagram/ @sakshitanwarworld

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 12:42 pm

Actress Sakshi Tanwar feels the iconic show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' changed the viewing experience for the better. As the show is coming back after almost 13 years, Sakshi gets nostalgic about being part of the show and portraying an ideal daughter-in-law, Parvati in it.

According to her, this was among the shows that had set a trend of saas-bahu sagas on TV and was so much connected to the daily lives of people that one can see similar incidents happening next door.

She shares: "It truly pioneered the change of television viewing experience. It is one of those shows which set the precedent for what we still see on TV as daily soaps. The relationship between television actors and their viewers is quite unique to me."

"It is a beautiful exchange of emotions through television which may even be compared to meeting your neighbours on a daily basis. I am truly excited to see its re-run on TV," adds the actress known for TV shows such as 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Kutumb' and many more.

She also worked in films like 'Dangal' and was seen as Daya Kaur, wife of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' was one of the most successful shows on TV from 2000 to 2008. In fact it was among the Top 5.

Actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Kiran Karmarkar, Ali Asgar, Shweta Kawatraa became household names and even today they are remembered for their roles.

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' will air on Star Plus.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sakshi Tanwar Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Daily Soap Opera Indian TV Show Kiran Karmarkar Ali Asgar Shweta Kawatraa Hindi Serial
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video