Akshay Kumar Talks About His Commitment To Films: ‘My 8 Hours Are Equal To 14 hours Of Other Stars’

Actor Akshay Kumar is certainly one of the busiest actors with multiple projects in the pipeline all round the year. Ever since he made his Bollywood debut, the actor has refused to slow down. In fact, he is the only actor who manages to make multiple films in a year despite taking maximum holidays.

Talking about his commitment towards films, the actor told ETimes, “Right through my career, especially during my early days, people used to ask me why I work on four films in a year. People have always asked me to slow down and ease out on the number of films I act in or produce. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday.”

He further revealed how filmmaker Aanand L Rai had told him that his work culture has changed his perception of working. “I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That’s my commitment to the movies,” Akshay mentioned.

For the unversed, Akshay was last seen in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which marked Manushi Chhillar’s entry into Bollywood. It also tanked at the box office, following the debacle of ‘Bachchhan Pandey’. Now he is awaiting his next release, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Apart from that, he also has ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, where he will be seen opposite Radhika Madan.