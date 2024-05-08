Art & Entertainment

Akshara Singh Shares Pictures From Airbridge With 'Travel Partner Of The Day' Monalisa

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, on Wednesday, shared candid pictures with her travel partner of the day Monalisa, with fans cheering for their favourites.

Akshara
Akshara Singh Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Akshara, an ardent social media user, uploaded a string of photos with actress Monalisa standing inside an airbridge. The duo is travelling together, but the location of the place is unknown.

In the snaps, we can see Akshara oozing summer fashion goals in a bright yellow mandarin collar shirt, and paired it with ripped jeans. She kept her hair open and accessorised with big sunglasses. The airport look was rounded off with clear heels.

On the other hand, Monalisa wore a white top, blue denims and a denim jacket. She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail.

The post is captioned: "Aaj ke mandatory jagah pe hamara saath dete huye none other than Monalisa ji #travel #partneroftheday." She gave the music of 'Patakha Guddi' to her post.

A fan said: "Two superstars ek saath". Another user said: "You both look so beautiful."

A user commented: "Nyc jodi."

On the work front, Akshara was recently seen in the music video titled 'Defender', alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

