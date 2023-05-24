Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ajith Kumar Gifts Rs 12 Lakhs Superbike To Fellow Rider For Organising Nepal Trip

Home Art & Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Gifts Rs 12 Lakhs Superbike To Fellow Rider For Organising Nepal Trip

Superstar Ajith Kumar, who went on a bike trip to Nepal, gifted his fellow rider a BMW superbike worth over Rs 12 lakh for orgnising it.

Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 7:46 pm

Superstar Ajith Kumar, who went on a bike trip to Nepal, gifted his fellow rider a BMW superbike worth over Rs 12 lakh for orgnising it.

Ajith gave a present to his fellow rider named Sugat Satpathy by gifting him a superbike. The two got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022.

Related stories

A Perfect Gentleman: Ajith Kumar Helps Young Mum At London Airport, Carries Her Bag

Tamil Film Star Thala Ajith Kumar's Father Passes Away At 85

Opening Weekend Box Office: Both Vijay's ‘Varisu’ And Ajith Kumar's ‘Thunivu’ Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Satpathy took to Instagram and shared that he had organised a bike tour for Ajith twice. He was recently gifted a BMW superbike.

According to bikedekho.com, the on road price for the superbike is listed at Rs. 12.95 lakh.

For the caption, he wrote: "As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings."

"I got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022. Taking myself out from my monotonous life, I knew deep inside this is what my soul craved for. New environment, super lovely people around. After a long, life seems to have a meaning."

"During the end of the same year, I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar, who is one of the biggest super star of Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker, who rides Adventure bike with pure class."

Satpathy added: "Later, I organised a complete north-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal and Bhutan with me... Which we completed Recently on 6th of May."

"Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises."

"This F850gs right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him. YES! IT'S A GIFT. from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn't think twice."

Satpathy said that Ajith just wanted to give him the bike.

"He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS, capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe."

"He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return. You're the best, Anna."

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajith Kumar Superbikr Nepal Trip Fellow Biker Bike Ride Time Off
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool