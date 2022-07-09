Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
After Health Scare, Vikram To Attend 'Cobra' Audio Launch On July 11

Soon after Vikram's manager Suryanarayanan clarified that the popular actor did not have a heart attack and that he was fine, the team of Ajay Gananmuthu's much-awaited 'Cobra' announced that the film's audio launch will be held here on July 11 in the presence of the actor.

Actor Vikram Wikipedia

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 1:37 pm

The timing of the announcement gave the impression that the unit was looking for a way to put an end to speculation regarding Vikram's health even after Suryanarayanan's official clarification.

Director Ajay Gnanmuthu tweeted: "The grand audio launch of 'Cobra' on July 11 at the Phoenix Market City, Chennai, in the PRESENCE OF CHIYAAN VIKRAM. See you all there."

A section of the media had reported on Friday that Vikram had been hospitalised at the Kauvery Hospital and that he had suffered a heart attack. Vikram's manager clarified that the actor only had mild chest discomfort and was being treated for the same.

The manager had also gone on to clarify that Vikram was fine and that he was likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. His clarification was backed by a statement issued by Kauvery Hospitals later in the night.

[With Inputs From IANS]

