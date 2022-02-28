Adaa Khan Reveals She Turned Down OTT Offers Due To Bold Content

Actress Adaa Khan, who has been seen in filmmaker Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms' ‘Naagin’, opened up on why she is not ready to take up more digital content on the OTT space. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adaa Khan said, "I always wanted to do something on the webspace which you can sit and watch with your family. I am a little sceptical about doing bold scenes and bold content. I was not ready for it because that was what was primarily what was happening on the web space some time back."

Adaa Khan recently made her digital debut recently with a family comedy series titled ‘Shub Mangal Mein Dangal’. She added that even though she got many OTT offers but had to refuse them all due to their explicit content. "I had to turn them all down because I was not comfortable with such content," the actress said.

“Now it is no longer the case and because of that, I am comfortable doing more of OTT work. Initially, I was not sure at all. It is not a shift for me. I am still doing TV. I love my TV audience. But yes with TV the only thing is that we keep doing the same role for years. On OTT, the shows are episodic and that is exciting because as an actor I am done with that character after the show. It has been a different experience for me a pleasant one, " she quipped.