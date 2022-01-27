Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Actress Shweta Tiwari's Remark Over God While Talking About Her Innerwear Invites Trouble; MP Minister Wants Probe

Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has ordered the police to look into her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

Actress Shweta Tiwari -

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 9:17 pm

Actress Shweta Tiwari has landed herself in trouble after her recent remark about her innerwear, in which she referred to God, did not sit well with some. On Wednesday, Tiwari spoke at a press conference in Bhopal as part of a promotion for her upcoming web show, ‘Show Stopper’.

Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has ordered the police to look into her remark and submit a report within 24 hours. While talking to reporters about the issue on Thursday, Mishra said, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.”

Tiwari's statement, in which she allegedly referred to God while discussing her underwear, went viral on social media. Shweta made the following statement, “Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra).”

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain plays a 'bra fitter' in the show ‘Show Stopper’, which is about fashion. Raaj is best known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the ‘Mahabharat’ mythological show. Tiwari is thought to have been referring to Raaj’s well-known character. Actors Rohit Roy and Digangana Suryavanshi also star in ‘Show Stopper’. All the actors were present at the press conference.

Tiwari was spotted at the Mumbai airport on her way back from Bhopal on Thursday. Her outfit consisted of a pink crop top and blue pants.

Tiwari was last seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ as a contestant. She had also starred alongside Varun Badola in the web series ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’. Palak Tiwari, her daughter, is now a part of the industry after appearing in the hit song ‘Bijlee’. ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is another film in which she will appear.
 

